SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 24th Annual Saratoga ChowderFest will take place on February 11, 2023. The popular festival brings surrounding residents to downtown Saratoga to try chowders from traditional Clam Chowder to Cajun Chicken Chowder.
ChowderFest features more than 80 vendors including popular restaurants and caterers in Saratoga County. While touring the streets of downtown chowing on chowder, attendees are also encouraged to vote on their favorite chowder. According to the travel guide website for Saratoga Springs, the 2022 ChowderFest winners involved,
- The Mill on Round Lake
- Dizzy Chicken Wood Fired Rotisserie
- Ribbon Cafe
- Wheatfields Restuarant & Bar Saratoga
- Henry Street Taproom
- The Parting Glass Pub
- Cantina-Saratoga Springs
- Jacob & Anthony’s American Grille
Voting takes place online for your tastiest chowders. According to the 2022 Saratoga Chowderfest & Chowder Tour: What You Need to Know, samples of 4-ounce chowders were $2. More information is to come on this delicious event, make sure to check back at News10 or the Discover Saratoga Facebook page and travel guide website for Saratoga Springs.