SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 24th Annual Saratoga ChowderFest will take place on February 11, 2023. The popular festival brings surrounding residents to downtown Saratoga to try chowders from traditional Clam Chowder to Cajun Chicken Chowder.

ChowderFest features more than 80 vendors including popular restaurants and caterers in Saratoga County. While touring the streets of downtown chowing on chowder, attendees are also encouraged to vote on their favorite chowder. According to the travel guide website for Saratoga Springs, the 2022 ChowderFest winners involved,

The Mill on Round Lake

Dizzy Chicken Wood Fired Rotisserie

Ribbon Cafe

Wheatfields Restuarant & Bar Saratoga

Henry Street Taproom

The Parting Glass Pub

Cantina-Saratoga Springs

Jacob & Anthony’s American Grille

Voting takes place online for your tastiest chowders. According to the 2022 Saratoga Chowderfest & Chowder Tour: What You Need to Know, samples of 4-ounce chowders were $2. More information is to come on this delicious event, make sure to check back at News10 or the Discover Saratoga Facebook page and travel guide website for Saratoga Springs.