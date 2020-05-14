BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Center for Rehab & Skilled Nursing Care held a family parade for the nursing home residents on Wednesday.
Cars gathered in the front parking lot and waved to residents and staff.
The event was held to keep spirits high at the home and to also spread the message that they are COVID-19 free.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
LATEST STORIES
- Watervliet crews battling fully engulfed house fire
- Nursing homes running into hurdles to comply to last minute order
- Annual DC candlelight vigil goes virtual to honor fallen officers
- Saratoga Center hosts family parade for residents
- National Butterfly Center tortoise gets new home after surviving fire