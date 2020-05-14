Saratoga Center hosts family parade for residents

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Center for Rehab & Skilled Nursing Care held a family parade for the nursing home residents on Wednesday.

Cars gathered in the front parking lot and waved to residents and staff.

The event was held to keep spirits high at the home and to also spread the message that they are COVID-19 free.

