Saratoga Casino issues WARN Act notices to furloughed employees

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Casino Hotel said it has issued WARN Act notices to its more than 400 furloughed employees.
More than 80 percent of the company’s workforce was impacted by the property’s temporary closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.
After the initial closure, all furloughed team members received salary and wages for two weeks. All team members remain covered by the company’s health insurance.
The Saratoga Casino Hotel said the notices come as the company remains uncertain as to when it will be allowed to reopen.
