Saratoga Casino Hotel set to reopen

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Casinos in New York State can begin to reopen on Wednesday, and Saratoga Casino Hotel said they will be opening their doors.

The casino will be restricted to a 25 percent occupancy limit as well as other guidance such as face coverings and social distancing.

Officials said the casino will be open from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday and then from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. starting Thursday. Some services such as self-serve beverage stations and cocktail service will remain closed.

