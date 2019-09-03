Saratoga businesses close out racing season on a high note

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Springs businesses entered racing season concerned of the impact of NYRA’s new schedule. Now at the end of the season, some say they are optimistic of the impact on businesses this year.

NYRA saw record-breaking numbers on horse betting despite the two-days-a-week without racing. It’s something the Satatoga Chamber of Commerce says they hope will boost to the local economy.

Though the season ended on a positive note, not all businesses are in favor of the two dark days.

“On the two dark days, the town was a little more quiet than it would be on a single dark day,” said Manager of Whitfield’s Nici Miller.

The season was a learning curve for Justin Laviolette who manages another Saratoga business.

“It was really trial by fire for us, but ultimately we had a killer summer,” Laviolette who manages Mercantile said.