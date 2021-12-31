Saratoga Automobile Museum announces 2021 Porsche Taycan winner

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Automobile Museum has announced the sweepstakes winner of a new 2021 Porsche Taycan. Dan Jenney of Bronxville, New York was announced the winner on December 30.

The sweepstakes was sponsored by Porsche North America and Porsche Clifton Park. Porsche Clifton Park General Manager Christian Trujillo selected the winning ticket from over 15,000 entries.

The museum said Dan and his wife Alisa come to Saratoga Springs often to visit family and happened to stop in for a tour.

“We are ecstatic that a fellow New Yorker has won our sweepstakes,” said Executive Director Carly Connors. “We would also like to extend our gratitude to everyone who purchased chances to win this electrifying car and our sponsors, Porsche North America and Porsche Clifton Park for their support of our ongoing mission as we head into our twentieth anniversary in 2022.”

The sweepstakes raised nearly $50,000 for the Saratoga Automobile Museum to continue its mission to preserve, interpret and exhibit automobiles and automotive artifacts, as well as educate the public.