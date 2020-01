SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Auto Museum is getting a grant to help them continue their distracted driving initiative.

It’s from the Alfred Solomon Charitable Trust.

The museum started the program in 2015 with help from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department. Museum visitors have used simulators to learn how a few seconds of distraction can lead to tragedy while driving.

To learn more about the distracted driver program, go to the Saratoga Auto Museum website.