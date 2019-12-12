Santa’s Magical Express is a journey to save the spirit of Christmas

RENSSELAER, N.Y (NEWS10) — Santa’s Sleigh is gearing up for holidays and getting some work done in Rensselaer. However, the spirit of Christmas is in jeopardy and the big man needs help from families all across the Capital Region.

Jack Frost has stolen Santa’s magical hat and the way to get it back is being aboard Santa’s Magical Express. Presented by Yankee Trails, the 90-minute journey starts off by traveling you through a Christmas Wonderland full of beautiful lights as you head towards his workshop.

Once you reach his workshop, you become an elf in training! There’s an opportunity to make your own hat, create a Christmas list and meet Santa himself; the journey is about getting everybody on the nice list.

They encourage all to be kind to one another, which includes your family, friends and people you may not even know. When you spread kindness, you spread the Christmas cheer.

If you’d like to go on Santa’s Magical Express, click here.