LATHAM. N.Y. (NEWS10) — Santa will be traveling airborne a bit early this year at Winter Hangarland. The Hangar at 743 is making sure every child has a wonderful Christmas by partnering with Capital Region Toys for Tots at Winter Hangarland hosted by The Prescott Foundation this Saturday, December 3.

Santa will make his grand entrance via helicopter at this year’s Winter Hangarland. The event supports Capital Region Toys for Tots featuring music, face painting, kids crafts and activities, food and of course photo opportunities with Santa. Those who bring a new unwrapped toy will receive a $5 voucher towards a photo with Santa or a coffee mug with unlimited hot chocolate during the event.

Find $10 tickets here! Be on time to see Santa’s landing at 9:15 a.m. or 12:15 p.m. The Hangar at 743 is located at 743 Albany Shaker Road in Latham.