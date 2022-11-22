ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With Thanksgiving coming and going this week, everyone is getting in the Christmas spirit. Santa will be making his debut at Crossgates mall on Friday, November 25.

In coordination with Capital Photo, Santa will be making his way to the lower level near Apex Entertainment. Stop in and get your photo with Santa and also get a free 30-minute play card from Apex Entertainment and a voucher for a complimentary kid’s meal from 110 Grill, just for visiting. Santa will be at Crossgates Mall through Christmas Eve and then he’s off to deliver presents to kid’s all over the world.

Santaland Hours