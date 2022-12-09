LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Katie Bisset was a third grader huddled in the corner of her classroom at Sandy Hook Elementary School on December 14, 2012. Now a freshman at Siena College, Bisset has organized a remembrance at the college to memorialize her schoolmates and encourage the conversation about school safety.

The memorial will take place Sunday, December 11 three days before the 10th anniversary of the Sandy Hook school shooting. It will take place at the Siena College Grotto and Gioia Hall starting at 5 p.m. There will be the ringing of Siena’s Bells of Remembrance, which were formerly part of St. Rose of Lima Church in Newtown, CT, and also rung at Ground Zero in lower Manhattan. The placement of 26 angels will also represent those who died.