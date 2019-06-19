Samaritan Rensselaer Children’s Center to remain open

by: Justina Latimer

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After a three-week battle to keep the Samaritan Rensselaer Children’s Center open, parents are celebrating what they call a sweet solution.   

St. Peter’s Health Partners previously announced that they would no longer continue its over 30-year partnership with the center.   

Following community outcry, St. Peter’s Health Partners issued a letter stating that they would commit to remaining a partner to the center until September 2020 or until a new partner could be found.   

The letter to parents also states that they are actively working to find a new operator to continue daycare services at a new location. 

