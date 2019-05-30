Samaritan-Rensselaer Children’s Center to close in September

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Parents of children who attend the Samaritan-Rensselaer Children’s Center are now scrambling to find a new child care provider after learning the center will be closing its doors come September.

“It was a total shock. We had no indication; we were given no explanation from St. Peter’s Heath Partners. I haven’t even told my daughter, yet, because I can’t imagine how it will impact her,” explained parent Erin Pihlaja.

On Wednesday, parents were surprised to receive a letter from the center’s director notifying them that St. Peter’s Health Partners will be closing the Samaritan-Rensselaer children’s center on September 15. The letter also stated that the decision was made unexpectedly at the end of March.

“To our understanding, we found out yesterday, and the staff just found out the day before,” said parent Katie Coakley.

Both Coakley and Pihlaja said they are extremely happy with the services provided by the Samaritan-Rensselaer Children’s Center and hate to see it close after being in the Troy community for over 30 years.

“We are still figuring out what to do,” Pihlaja said. “Three months is not a long time for over 100 families to find another daycare. A lot of times there is a wait list.”

Coakley said finding a good child care provider can be difficult, not to mention it can be extremely competitive to get a child enrolled.

“As parents, you want to feel out what feels right for your child and if you feel comfortable leaving him. It’s a huge thing as a working parent to leave your kid in someone’s care all day.”

In a statement, St. Peter’s Health Partners said,

“St. Peter’s Health Partners has decided to transition the Samaritan-Rensselaer Child Care Center in Troy to another organization specializing in day care operations. This was a very difficult decision, and we know the parents of children at the center may be saddened by the news. We are very proud of the center, its incredible staff, and the outstanding care they provide. However, the 92-year-old building is in need of extensive renovations, and estimates for this work exceed $3 million. We evaluated moving the center to another St. Peter’s Health Partners facility, but retrofitting office or hospital space for a day care center would also be prohibitively expensive.

As a result, we are seeking another organization or entity to take over the day care program and operate it independent of St. Peter’s Health Partners at another location. Specifically, we are seeking an organization that is committed to maintaining the high level of quality that parents expect from the center, and that is committed to maintaining commensurate qualifications and compensation for the center’s employees.We hope to complete the transition process by September, but will try to be flexible with that date in order to make the transition as smooth as possible for the center’s students and their parents.”

A statement was also sent to NEWS10 ABC on behalf of the parents, saying in part,

“The board of trustees for the center is working with a company to develop a new facility for the center, but those negotiations are not final and an estimated completion date for the center would be September 2020. St. Peter’s Health Partners have a responsibility to

their longtime tenant, and the people that their sudden decision will impact—children, families, and dedicated staff members. Parents hope is that they will continue to partner with SCCC until a new center is built.”

A parent meeting will be taking place at the center at 5 p.m. on Friday to discuss the closure.