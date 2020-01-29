Sale of shuttered college falls through

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — The planned sale of a shuttered local college has fallen through, according to the anticipated buyer.

Southern Vermont College closed last spring due to an insurmountable financial deficit caused by low enrollment.

The Oliverian School, a private boarding school in New Hampshire, was lined up to buy the property. They had 90 days to finalize their commitment and has since chosen to back out.

On the decision, Oliverian’s Head of School said, in part: