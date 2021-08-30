Saint Rose unveils renovated dining hall

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new semester at the College of Saint Rose is bringing with it a brand new on-campus dining experience for students.

The college showed off a complete renovation of their dining hall as well as a new partnership with hospitality company Sodexo.

The school is now offering a section specifically for vegan and vegetarian students as well as an on-campus dietitcian.

For a small upcharge, students will be able to pick out a steak and have it made to order. The college is also offering gourmet ice cream that is churned on site.