ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The College of Saint Rose received federal grant to fight intimate partner violence, sexual assault, and stalking.

The $300,000 will allow Saint Rose to implement the Project Voices campaign, which aims to prevent and respond to sexual assault and domestic violence using evidence-based strategies.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said one in four women and one in 10 men have experienced violence or stalking in their lifetime from an intimate partner.