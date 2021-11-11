Safety measures for 2021 Troy Turkey Trot

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Organizers for the 2021 Troy Turkey Trot have released guidelines to keep people safe for the race. The safety measures are to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

“Since the pandemic is still with us, it’s important we take additional steps to keep everyone safe,” said Troy Turkey Trot Event Director George Regan. “At this year’s event, we will be implementing several measures to create a healthy environment for runners, spectators, and event volunteers.”

Runners will be able to pick up their packets in a a drive through event that will be held November 20, November 21 and November 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Italian Community Center. In-person packet pick-up will take place in a “one way” format at the Troy Atrium on Thanksgiving morning from 6 a.m. until 15 minutes before each event. Runners will get a bottle of hand sanitizer in their packets.

For race day:

Masks will be available to participants and spectators in the Troy Atrium. They must be worn at the starting line and finish line but but can be removed out on the course.

Spectators are required to wear a mask at all times.

Limited baggage check will be offered in the Troy Atrium.

Running in groups is discouraged unless you are from the same household.

Water bottles are available to runners at the Trot’s water stop. The water stop tables will extended to prevent crowding.

Limited refreshments will be offered in the finish chute area. Participants are urged to leave the event site after exiting the chute.

There will be no finish line gathering, awards ceremony or warm ups.

All age group and team awards will be mailed.

“We are expecting thousands of runners, walkers and spectators at the event and we must remain vigilant to keep ourselves and our families safe,” said Regan. “By social distancing, wearing a mask and getting vaccinated we can all do our part to stop the spread of the virus.”

More information about the event and to register for the different races, you can visit the Troy Turkey Trot website.