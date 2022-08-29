ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — When kids start heading back to school, a social media trend is raising concerns for safety experts. The posts frequently include pictures of children holding a sign with the child’s name, teacher, age, school, and favorite things listed.

Safety experts, including officials at the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, said those status updates could put you and your child’s personal information at risk. In addition, it could give online predators information to help them convince your child they are an adult who is trustworthy.

Photos: Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office

“No matter what your privacy setting is when posting to social media, it’s best to keep personal information to a minimum,” the sheriff’s office said. Do check your privacy settings, though- about one in four people, according to cyber security company Lookout, have their profiles set to public.

Safety tips for back-to-school photos: