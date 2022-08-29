ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — When kids start heading back to school, a social media trend is raising concerns for safety experts. The posts frequently include pictures of children holding a sign with the child’s name, teacher, age, school, and favorite things listed.
Safety experts, including officials at the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, said those status updates could put you and your child’s personal information at risk. In addition, it could give online predators information to help them convince your child they are an adult who is trustworthy.
“No matter what your privacy setting is when posting to social media, it’s best to keep personal information to a minimum,” the sheriff’s office said. Do check your privacy settings, though- about one in four people, according to cyber security company Lookout, have their profiles set to public.
Safety tips for back-to-school photos:
- Leave out location clues, like your address or your child’s school name.
- Don’t tag your child or other children in photos you share, to limit online visibility.
- Don’t share photos of other people’s children without permission.
- Avoid creating passwords with personal identifiable information.