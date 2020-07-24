Safety expectations set at local college as students prepare to return to campus

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena College is formulating what ramifications would look like for students who blatantly disregard new COVID-19 safety precautions.

Capital Region schools are already on alert following a massive house party in Albany, which resulted in 37 new COVID-positive cases.

“We know we’re going to be wearing masks, we know that we’re going to be social distancing, we know the max capacity of places and we know that there are rules to abide by,” said Senior Alyssa Brimmer.

Alyssa said she’s more than happy to follow the rules in order to get back to school. She’s will see friends for the first time since the campus shut down in mid-March.

“I have a college freshman. My son is going to be entering college in the fall,” said Albany County Commissioner of Health Dr. Elizabeth Whalen.

Whalen said the discussions with her children about keeping safe can be difficult.

“What I try to re-enforce, again, just those behaviors that should be ingrained and built in this stage,” Whalen said.

Siena will provide COVID-19 tests for students when they arrive on campus and at random. Students who commute to campus and staff will be required to fill out a questionnaire daily.

