Safe Ride program returns for New Year’s Eve

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The annual Safe Ride program is returning to Albany County for New Year’s Eve.

The Safe Ride initiative started in 1982 to help get people, who should not be driving, home. Since its inception, there has not been an alcohol related fatality in Albany County on New Year’s Eve.

The program will be available from 10 p.m. Tuesday until 2 a.m. New Year’s Day.

To request a ride, simply download the free MHM Safe Ride app from the app store and Google Play.

The Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) will also be offering free bus service on New Year’s Eve. STarting at 8 p.m. Tuesday until the end of the transit day on New Year’s Day, bus service at all regular bus stops will be free to the public.

Decresente Distributing is also offering the first 25 riders $10 off their UBER ride for New Year’s Eve. The promotion covers riders celebrating within a 5 mile radius from one of the following locations:

1. Rivers Casino & Resort, Schenectady

2. The Desmond Hotel, Albany

3. Lionheart Pub (Madison Ave.), Albany

4. Saratoga Casino Hotel, Saratoga

5. The Saratoga City Tavern (Caroline Street), Saratoga

6. Dinosaur Bar-B-Que (River Street), Troy

The promotion will be active from 11 p.m. Tuesday to 4 a.m. Wednesday and valid once per rider while supplies last.

UBER and Lyft have also pledged to have added service to Albany County.