Ryan Russell to appear at UAlbany for Sexuality Month keynote

Openly bisexual NFL free agent Ryan Russell speaks at the 2019 Human Rights Campaign National Dinner in September. (Kevin Wolf/AP Images for The Human Rights Campaign)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ryan Russell—poet, writer, artist, and NFL player—will appear at the University at Albany on Tuesday to launch its annual February Sexuality Month event.

Currently a free agent, Russell, 28-years old from Los Angeles, is the first active NFL player to identify as bisexual. He was most recently signed to the Buffalo Bills in 2018. Russell will be speaking at the NYS Writers Institute-backed event at 8 p.m. on February 4, followed by a reception and book signing.

His 2019 book of poetry, “Prison or Passion,” addresses his personal definition of manhood and his struggles growing up in a single-parent household.

“My truth is that I’m a talented football player, a damn good writer, a loving son, an overbearing brother, a caring friend, a loyal lover, and a bisexual man,” Russell said in his coming out essay for ESPN.

Russell is the only athlete in the four major professional sports leagues (NFL, MLB, NBA, and NHL) to identify openly as an LGBTQ player. He currently plays off-season and on the practice squad of the Buffalo Bills after a 2018 shoulder injury. Injured and off the field, he discovered his bisexuality and refocused on creative writing.

The defensive end played college football for Purdue University before being signed to the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

UAlbany launched Sexuality Month in 1982 to address student concerns with identity, relationships, gender, sexuality, HIV/AIDS, and reproductive health.

LATEST STORIES: