SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alums are coming to the Capital Region. Season nine winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Sasha Velour, will be at Proctors Theatre in Schenectady and Opal Essence from season four of “Camp Wannakiki” will be at Capital Repertory Theatre.

Essence will be hosting a Dragtacular New Year’s Eve experience at theREP on December 31. The show will feature Violencia Exclamation Point and Onyx Ondyx with appearances by Paris LuRux, Lexxi Pro and London Jae Precise.

Velour is a drag queen, visual artist, television host and author and is bringing “The Big Reveal Live Show!” to Proctors on March 2, 2024. The new, 90-minute show includes lip-syncing, visuals, reveals and high camp.

You can buy tickets on theREP website and the Proctors website, respectively. VIP tickets are also available for each performance.