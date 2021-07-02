Run Clifton Park’s ‘Freedom Mile’ this 4th of July

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Fourth of July parades are back, and in Clifton Park, runners will take over the parade route before the floats do. The Freedom Mile will take off from the Shen campus entrance at 11:30 a.m. prior to the parade. Runners can register through July 3rd for $20 or register the day of for $30. All proceeds will go to CAPTAIN Community Human Services at a time when race director Kristin Hislop says charities are in great need. And if you don’t want to run but still want to contribute, you can sign up to be in the cheering section. For $10, you’ll get a cowbell to use on the parade route.
