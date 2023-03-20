Runners and walkers will race in a 5K against rowers on the Hudson River.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The annual Ice Breaker Challenge 5K is returning to the Albany Corning Preserve on March 26. Runners and walkers on the Corning Preserve Bicycle Path will race against rowers on the Hudson River.

The day begins with a half-mile Kids Fun Run at 9:30 a.m., with the main event kicking off at 10 a.m. All participants will receive a pair of custom Ice Breaker Challenge running socks. Sock supplies are limited and are not guaranteed at last-chance registration. There will also be prizes for all age category winners and overall event winners.

The Kids Fun Run is free and is geared toward kids under 12. The 5K costs $30 per person, with prices increasing after March 24. The event is a major fundraiser for the Albany Rowing Center.

Packet pick-up and last-chance registration will be Friday, March 24 from 4-7 p.m. at The Albany Pump Station, 19 Quackenbush Square, or on race day beginning at 8:00 a.m. Parking is available at the Corning Preserve Boat Launch. For more information about the event, click here.