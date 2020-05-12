Ruling gives new hope to St. Clare’s pensioners

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A recent court ruling reinvigorated the legal battle of more than 1,000 former St. Clare’s Hospital workers.

In 2018, former St. Clare’s employees were told their pension ran out of money and would not be able to fund some or all of their payments.

The St. Clare’s Pension Board tried to dissolve the fund, but last week, a court blocked the move and now the New York Attorney General’s Office will be able to review evidence of the board’s collapse to find out if any laws were broken.

The next hearing is scheduled for May 20 and will be done over Skype since courts are shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

LATEST STORIES