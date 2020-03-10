RPI suspending all in-person instruction amid coronavirus concerns

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) is suspending all in-person instruction and urging students to stay away from campus, citing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

The announcement came in a memo from University President Shirley Ann Jackson posted to the RPI website Tuesday afternoon. In an effort to protect the health and safety of the community, the university is suspending in-person instruction and shifting to online classes and other alternative learning options beginning Monday, March 16 through at least March 30. The university will continue to review the situation and may extend the suspension if the circumstances require it.

Students should expect to hear information pertaining to specific courses from their respective professors and faculty. The campus will remain open with limited services, though students are strongly encouraged to remain away from campus.

Students with questions concerning housing and/or dining services should contact the Office of Student Living and Learning at (518) 276-6284 or by email.

All university-related events, including events sponsored by student organizations, have also been cancelled. NCAA competitions will continue according to previously issued guidance.

For more information on RPI’s response to the coronavirus visit: https://info.rpi.edu/coronavirus