RPI students say Greek life will be impacted by fall changes

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute released a finalized Return to Campus-Based Operations Plan detailing major changes for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Within those changes, there will be no Greek house occupancy in the fall. Chris Vanderloo, President of the Interfraternity Council, says he is worried about the impact the changes may have.

“We have operating cost in the realm of 90-$100,000 per year. If we don’t generate any housing income than that’s money going down the drain. My chapter is in a better financial situation than most, but my biggest concern is that a lot of these chapters won’t make it through the semester, “said Vanderloo.

The campus is also limiting all events and gatherings to 10 people or less. Advaith Narayan, RPI’s 155th Grand Marshal, says he understands the policies but hopes there will still be a sense of community.

“There are support groups that have more than 10 people. What if there are cultural organizations that want to have gatherings to talk about issues affecting their groups but they can’t because they don’t have the ability to have that many people,” stated Narayan.

