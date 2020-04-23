RPI researchers create new UVC light device to sterilize masks

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A team of researchers at RPI has developed a machine that uses ultraviolet light to sterilize protective masks.

The Rensselaer team completed the design and construction in just two weeks. It was created as a solution to address the shortage of personal protective equipment in hospitals.

“There was a shortage of PPE in New York City and hospitals including Mount Sinai. They reached out to us asking how we could help address that situation and what way PPE can be recycled,” said Deepak Vashishth, Director of CBIS at RPI.

The system is being tested at Mount Sinai. From there, it will need approval from the FDA.

