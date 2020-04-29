RPI receives over $2.6M to study renewable energy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute received millions to help integrate renewable energy into New York State’s power grid.

Over $2.6 million in federal funding came from the Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy through their new Performance-based Energy Resource Feedback, Optimization, and Risk Management (PERFORM) program.

“In order for New Yorkers to meet our net zero by 2050 carbon target, we must continue to invest in clean, renewable energy resources,” said Senator Charles Schumer. “This funding is a step towards our goal of eliminating carbon pollution, allowing us to save money while integrating renewable energy resources into our grid. We must tackle climate change with bold, ambitious action, and funding like this is what will help New York meet the challenge head on.”

