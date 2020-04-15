RPI donating 10,000 surgical masks to NY hospitals

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) is donating 10,000 surgical masks to hospitals in New York State.

RPI will donate 5,000 of the masks to Mount Sinai in New York City as well as 2,500 masks each to Albany Medical Center and St. Peter’s Health Partners in the Capital Region. The masks, to help in the fight to keep healthcare workers safe against COVID-19, have been generously donated through the parents of international students at the Institute.

Although RPI has transitioned to online learning, many international students and others with extenuating circumstances have been staying in campus housing. With this, parents in China reportedly began reaching out to the Institute in March to ask how they could help promote the health and wellness of the community by leading a coordinated effort involving more than 200 Chinese families, arranging to ship thousands of surgical masks to Rensselaer from China.







“We thank these incredibly generous families for their support and their ingenuity during this difficult time,” said Rensselaer President Shirley Ann Jackson. “As they have demonstrated, Rensselaer is truly a global community, and we are all committed to doing our part to change the world for the better. We are glad to be able to extend the good will of our parents in China to support the health care workers on the front lines of the battle with COVID-19 in New York.”

Additionally, RPI will be able to give surgical masks to all remaining students who are staying in on-campus housing as well as essential staff who may be returning to work or continuing to work through the pandemic as a result of the international collaborative effort.

“I really appreciate all the efforts RPI has made to keep students safe and ensure that classes are ongoing during the pandemic,” one parent from China wrote last month as plans to ship the masks came together. “I fully understand the challenges you are facing now, as China just experienced the same challenges in the past two months. All the Chinese parents are very glad to do what we can do to support RPI and overcome these difficulties.”

