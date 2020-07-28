RPI confirms exclusive housing agreement with College Suites

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy confirmed they’ve signed an exclusive, one-year agreement with a housing complex in the city that was previously available to anyone.

NEWS10 ABC learned on Friday that all current tenants at College Suites near Hudson Valley Community College were being asked to vacate the property by the end of July with less than 10 days notice.

RPI said the building will be operated as part of the Rensselaer Residential Commons, which usually houses first-year students.

LATEST STORIES