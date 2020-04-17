RPI awarded grant for personal protective equipment research

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute was awarded a large grant to continue their work helping doctors and nurses fighting on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The school was awarded a $200,000 National Science Foundation grant to research extending the use of N95 face masks and other personal protective equipment.

The work will integrate new materials in to the mask frame that not only block, but can actually deactivate the virus. This could allow doctors and nurses to reuse the masks multiple times after they have been sterilized.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

LATEST STORIES: