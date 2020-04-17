RPI awarded grant for personal protective equipment research

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute was awarded a large grant to continue their work helping doctors and nurses fighting on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
The school was awarded a $200,000 National Science Foundation grant to research extending the use of N95 face masks and other personal protective equipment.
The work will integrate new materials in to the mask frame that not only block, but can actually deactivate the virus. This could allow doctors and nurses to reuse the masks multiple times after they have been sterilized.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
LATEST STORIES:
- Lost insurance & need insulin? Makers offer it free or cheap
- Sisters die 102 years apart, each from global pandemics
- President Trump’s new congressional groups focuses on reopening the country
- North Country Report: Glens Falls transit getting relief; Hospital seeks aid
- Teachers, first responders hold parade for students in Schenectady