Route 787 Work: More Weekend Closures

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10)– The ongoing work to make Cohoes Boulevard safer could affect your weekend travel.

From 6 p.m. Friday, September 13 to 5 a.m. Monday September 16, the northbound lanes of Route 787 between Bridge Avenue and Route 32 (New Courtland Street) will be closed. Drivers will be detoured at Bridge Avenue to Saratoga Street (Route 32).

The following weekend will see the closure of the southbound lanes of Route 787 between Bridge Avenue and Route 32 (New Courtland Street). Drivers heading southbound will be detoured via Saratoga Street (Route 32) to reach Route 787 via Bridge Avenue.

The closures come as crews work to make Cohoes Boulevard safer for pedestrians following a number of deadly accidents in that area.