SCHAGHTICOKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people were killed, and one seriously injured, in a crash on Route 67 in Schaghticoke Friday morning, New York State Police say.

Route 67 is closed in both directions in the area of Murial Lane.

According to 511NY, the crash occurred around 6:55 a.m. All lanes are closed in the area. NEWS10 is working to confirm how many cars were involved in the crash and the extent of any injuries.

