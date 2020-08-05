Route 30 in Montgomery County closed due to flooding, damage

FLORIDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A portion of Route 30 in the Town of Florida was closed on Tuesday.
Montgomery County officials said Highway 30 South of Amsterdam from Fuller Road to Highway 161 in the Town of Florida is closed until further notice due to flooding and damage to the road.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
