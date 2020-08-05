Route 30 in Montgomery County closed due to flooding, damage

Local
Posted: / Updated:

FLORIDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A portion of Route 30 in the Town of Florida was closed on Tuesday.

Montgomery County officials said Highway 30 South of Amsterdam from Fuller Road to Highway 161 in the Town of Florida is closed until further notice due to flooding and damage to the road.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga