Roundtable to discuss marijuana legalization impact on business community

Capital Region Assemblymembers Join with Business Leaders to Garner Input on Marijuana Legalization Proposal
WHEN: Thursday, March 21, 2019
8:00 – 9:00 a.m.
WHAT: A bipartisan group of Assemblymembers will join with leaders in the business community to discuss the implications of the potential legalization of marijuana in New York on the Capital Region business community.
WHO: Assemblymember Jacob Ashby, 107th District
Assemblymember John T. McDonald III, 108th District
Assemblymember Patricia A. Fahy, 109th District
Assemblymember Carrie Woerner, 113th District
Representative for Assemblymember Phil Steck, 110th District
Representative for Assemblymember Mary Beth Walsh, 112th District
Capital Region Chamber
New York State Business Council
Various Capital Region Business Leaders
WHERE: Capital Region Chamber
Large Conference Room
5 Computer Drive South
Colonie, NY 12205