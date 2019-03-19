Roundtable to discuss marijuana legalization impact on business community

Capital Region Assemblymembers Join with Business Leaders to Garner Input on Marijuana Legalization Proposal

 

WHEN:          Thursday, March 21, 2019

8:00 – 9:00 a.m.         

 

WHAT:           A bipartisan group of Assemblymembers will join with leaders in the business community to discuss the implications of the potential legalization of marijuana in New York on the Capital Region business community.
 

WHO:            Assemblymember Jacob Ashby, 107th District

Assemblymember John T. McDonald III, 108th District

                      Assemblymember Patricia A. Fahy, 109th District 

Assemblymember Carrie Woerner, 113th District

Representative for Assemblymember Phil Steck, 110th District

                      Representative for Assemblymember Mary Beth Walsh, 112th District

                      Capital Region Chamber

                      New York State Business Council       

                      Various Capital Region Business Leaders

 

WHERE:        Capital Region Chamber

                      Large Conference Room

                      5 Computer Drive South

                      Colonie, NY 12205

