Rotterdam police warning drivers about bicycle group obstructing traffic

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rotterdam Police department is warning drivers about a group of bicyclists intentionally blocking roadways.

“This past Sunday, August 4th, at about 6 PM, we started receiving multiple calls from motorists saying that there were between 25 and 30 kids on bikes going through the road, impeding traffic,” Deputy Chief Michael Brown with Rotterdam P.D. told News10.

This was not an isolated incident, according to Deputy Chief Brown, and it’s happened in other jurisdictions within Schenectady County.

“This past incident occurred mainly on Altamont Avenue, but they were also seen on Curry Road in Hamburg Street,” Brown told News10, “so they were all over town on that afternoon.”

If people come across a situation like this, Deputy Chief Brown wants them to let police know.

“We want people to call us immediately. We don’t want them to confront these groups just because it may turn into something that could be more dangerous than what it is,” Brown told News10, “and we’ll respond and take it from there.”