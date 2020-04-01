Rotterdam police arrest man accused of coughing on customers, claiming to have COVID-19

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Brooklyn man was arrested in Rotterdam Tuesday evening after he was accused of intentionally coughing on customers in Walmart.

The incident took place just before 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Walmart on Altamont Avenue. Police said Marvin Herring was inside the store intentionally coughing on customers and saying he had COVID-19.

Herring, 23, was arrested and charged with Making a Terroristic Threat and Menacing in the Third Degree.

The Brooklyn man was turned over to the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office. He also has an active warrant out for his arrest by the New York Police Department on the charge of Robbery in the First Degree.

LATEST STORIES: