Rotterdam PD: Missing man found safe 2 months later

Garrett Haverly, 39, has been found safe after last being seen on November 8. Photo courtesy of the Rotterdam Police Department.

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has been located safe after he was reported missing two months ago. Karen Cavallaro originally filed a police report with the Rotterdam Police Department because she feared something bad happened to her son, 39-year-old Garrett Haverly.

Police said Haverly was located and interviewed by law enforcement officers on January 14. He was last seen previously on November 8, 2021 at the Capital City Rescue Mission in Albany.

Cavallaro said her son made regular calls to her on Saturdays, but she had not heard from him since the beginning of November and his cell phone has been shut off. She contacted Rotterdam Police because Haverly’s family believed him to be working there. However, police said the employer told them Haverly has not worked there for some time.

Police said Haverly was unharmed and had voluntarily relocated outside of the Capital Region.