ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rotterdam Town Board has approved the dissolution of the Plotterkill Fire Protection District. This comes after the approval of the Plotterkill Fire District.

“The Town of Rotterdam approves the proposed dissolution plan for the Plotterkill Fire Protection District. Residents in the area will now be served by the Plotterkill Fire District and we look forward to supporting the community through this transition,” said Mollie Collins, Supervisor for Town of Rotterdam.

Resolutions passed in September 2021 by Rotterdam and Princetown formed the Plotterkill Fire District. Under New York State Law, fire districts and fire protection districts are mutually exclusive jurisdictions when it comes to taxes. As a result, the fire protection districts in the areas within newly formed fire districts need to be dissolved to formally transfer over functions.

A public hearing was held on the proposed plan on December 8. The Rotterdam Town Board approved the proposed dissolution plan on February 9.