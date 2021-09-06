Rosh Hashanah, a celebration of the Jewish New Year, begins

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rosh Hashanah, a celebration of the Jewish New Year, began at sun down. The holiday continues until next Wednesday evening.

Rosh Hashanah is being celebrated earlier than most years. The exact date varies because it’s based on the Hebrew calendar.

The holiday is typically celebrated in September or October.

“In Judaism, metaphorically, the Book of Life for the coming year is opened on Rosh Hashanah and sealed on Yom Kippur, and we all hope by our actions, by our repentance, by our self reflection, hoping to make those changes in our lives… before it’s sealed on Yom Kippur,” Rabbi Scott Shpeen, senior rabbi Congregation Beth Emeth, explained.

Yom Kippur will then begin on Wednesday, Sept. 15 and end on the evening of Thursday, September 16.

