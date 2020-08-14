Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany collecting donations to aid victims of Beirut explosion

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — To help those affected by the explosion in Beirut on August 4, Bishop Edward B. Scharfenberger, from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany is spearheading a donation drive.

The donation drive will run until September 13. Scharfenberger said donations will be taken up during Mass in parishes throughout the 14 counties of the Diocese of Albany.

All of the proceeds will be sent to the Catholic Relief Services who will forward the funds to to their partner on the ground, Caritas-Lebanon, to provide emergency food, shelter, medicine, and more in the affected area.

“The massive explosion in Beirut injured more than 5,000 people and killed more than 200. The before and after images of the area are devastating. Nothing was untouched. As a result, our brothers and sisters in that region desperately need our assistance,” said Bishop Scharfenberger. “I also ask that you remember them in prayer as they face the monumental task of rebuilding their lives and their neighborhood.”

