Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

Rolling lane closures on the Northway Thursday morning

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you take the Northway to work, you’ll want to leave a bit more time Thursday morning, due to rolling lane closures as New York State Department of Transportation crews work to repair potholes.

The soutbound double lane closures will move along with work crews from 12:30 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. between the Twin Bridges and Exit 1. The work is dependent on good weather.

Drivers should slow down and move over when approaching work crews. Reminder… fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

Visit NEWS10’s new traffic page for live traffic updates: CLICK HERE

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play