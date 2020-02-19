Rolling lane closures on the Northway Thursday morning

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you take the Northway to work, you’ll want to leave a bit more time Thursday morning, due to rolling lane closures as New York State Department of Transportation crews work to repair potholes.
The soutbound double lane closures will move along with work crews from 12:30 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. between the Twin Bridges and Exit 1. The work is dependent on good weather.
Drivers should slow down and move over when approaching work crews. Reminder… fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.
