ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On April 30, the Albany All Stars Roller Derby team is returning to the Washington Avenue Amory to face the Capital Crushers. Doors open at 3 p.m. and the first whistle is at 4 p.m.

The All Stars skated at the Armory for 10 seasons before moving to the Albany Capital Center in 2016. “We’re so excited to be skating again and thrilled to be back on the track at the Armory where it all started! We invite everyone to come cheer on our return and see what Albany All Stars Roller Derby is all about!” said All Stars skater and bout coordinator, Murder Muffin.

“It’s great to have Roller Derby back home where it all began,” said Michael Corts, General Manager of the Washington Avenue Armory. “Roller Derby fans are ecstatic to see their hometown team back on the track, and back at the Armory. This Sunday marks the return of hard-hitting, non-stop Roller Derby action, and we can’t wait.”

Two other home bouts have been released. The All Stars will face the Hill City Rollers on May 20 and the Hudson Valley Horrors on June 17. Tickets are $15 and available at the Armoy box office or online here.