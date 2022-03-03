BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Double M Rodeo has closed after more than 40 years. The owners announced the news on Monday in a Facebook post.

“We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to all of our rodeo family, contestants, and patrons who have made Double M Rodeo the success that it was. We have decided to close this chapter in our lives. Of course, no change or decision is easy but as we all have experienced in the last two years, life is not forever. So better enjoy it now,” said Wayne and Cindy Martin on Facebook.

Wayne Martin has been the producer of the rodeos for the last 17 years with his wife Cindy and kids Jessica and Clayton. Double M has been family-owned since the 1960s. Wayne’s parents, Ron and Kathy Martin, originally started producing rodeos in Lake Luzerne before moving the rodeo to Ballston Spa in the late 1980s.

“I am proud to have been able to bring this excitement to people over the years. My biggest joy as I have gotten older is to have watched my daughter carry the American Flag each night and my son perform a whip act that he taught himself,” said Wayne Martin.

Over 40 years later, the Martins decided it was time for a change. “Family members have passed away and my husband has been attached at the hip to summer events for 52 years. Perhaps it is time to live life a little,” said Cindy Martin.

“The family structure changes and people get older. And that’s that. The rodeo world is a special environment. It takes a certain kind of person to make these rodeos happen. It isn’t for the average person. You have to live, eat and breathe it to make it the best,” said Wayne.

“The Double M Rodeo will be remembered as it was, a great rodeo with great fans, friends, and family,” Wayne continued. “I wouldn’t have been able to do it all these years without the help of some very key people who felt about rodeo the way I did. That’s irreplaceable in my eyes. What more can you anyone ask for.”

Although the rodeo is closing, the Double M Western Store is still open. The Martins said customers travel as far as three hours to shop their collection of western boots. The Haunted Hayrides will also still be open for Halloween.