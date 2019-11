AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Maple Avenue Extension in Amsterdam will be dedicated to a New York State trooper on Friday.

The road will be The Sgt. Jeremy VanNostrand Memorial Drive.

Trooper VanNostrnad died in November 2018 when his vehicle was rear-ended on his way to work in Fonda. The 36-year old took the extension often to travel to and from court.

The street sign with its new name will be unveiled at 10 a.m. Friday.