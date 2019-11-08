Road dedicated to fallen trooper

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Members of the New York State Police gathered on Friday to remember the life of a fallen trooper.

Maple Avenue Extension in Amsterdam was dedicated to Sgt. Jeremy VanNostrand.

VanNostrand was killed in a car crash in November 2018 as he was pulling into work. The memorial drive sign was unveiled by his family and then blessed with holy water.

NYSP Troop G Commander Major. Robert Patnaude said he hopes the sign serves as a reminder for people to pay attention to the road.

“We see people doing things that are just unfathomable,” he said. “Eating, reading, watching TV, texting, thinking about their day. All these things that have to wait.”

Patnaude went on to say that VanNostrand was one of the most active members of the New York State Police and that his fellow troopers always keep him in their thoughts.