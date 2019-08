Road closures, parking restrictions in Troy due to film production

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A number of parking restrictions and road closures will be in effect in the City of Troy on Friday, August 30 and Saturday, August 31, due to a film production in town.

The parking restrictions and road closures will begin at 10:00 a.m. Friday and last until 3:00 a.m. Saturday.

Parking Restrictions

State Street between 1st Street Alley and Frear Alley (south side)

Congress Street (north side) between River Street and 1 st Street

Street Broadway between 3rd Street and 4th Street

Road Closures