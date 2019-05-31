Road closures & parking restrictions for the 41st Freihofer’s Run for Women

The 41st Annual Freihofer’s Run for Women 5K is this Saturday at 9:00 a.m. in downtown Albany. A number of road closures and parking restrictions will be in place starting Wednesday and ending Sunday evening.

Parking Prohibitions and Road Closures

Parking Prohibitions:

Wednesday May 29, 2019 at 7AM through Sunday June 2, 2019 at 6PM

State Street, south side east of Eagle Street 5 spaces east of Handicap

Thursday May 30, 2019 at 8AM through Saturday June 1, 2019 at 6PM

State Street, south side from driveway on east end of the Capital Building east to Eagle Street

Friday May 31, 2019 at 8AM through Saturday June 1, 2019 at 6PM

Lancaster Street north side from Lark Street west 6 spaces N. Hawk Street, east side from Washington Avenue to Elk Street

Friday May 31, 2019 at 5:30PM through Saturday June 1, 2019 at 6PM

Washington Avenue, both north and south sides from S. Swan Street east to Eagle Street

Park Street, both east and west sides from Lancaster Street to State Street,

N. Hawk Street, west side from Elk Street to Washington Avenue

Saturday June 1, 2019 12:01AM until 2PM

Washington Park, both sides of ALL Washington Park roadways

Saturday June 1 2019 5AM until 2PM

Washington Avenue, both north and south sides from S. Swan Street west to Lexington Avenue.

Western Avenue, both north and south sides from Washington Avenue west to Robin Street

Sprague Place, both east and west sides from Western Avenue to State Street

Henry Johnson Boulevard, east and west sides from Washington Avenue to State Street

Eagle Street, both east and west sides from State Street to Columbia Street

State Street, both north and south sides from S. Swan Street to Eagle Street

S. Swan Street, both east ​​​​​​​and west sides from Washington Ave north 6 spaces on each side

ROAD CLOSURES:

Friday May 31, 2019 at 7PM until Saturday June 1, 2019 at 6PM

Washington Avenue eastbound and westbound between Eagle Street and S. Swan Street

Washington Avenue eastbound at Dove Street

Washington Avenue eastbound at Lark Street

N. Hawk Street between Elk Street and Washington Avenue

Saturday June 1, 2019 12:01AM until 2PM

Washington Park, All roadways, including Henry Johnson Boulevard between State St & Madison Ave

Saturday, June 1, 2019 5AM – 2PM