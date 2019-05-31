Road closures & parking restrictions for the 41st Freihofer’s Run for Women
The 41st Annual Freihofer’s Run for Women 5K is this Saturday at 9:00 a.m. in downtown Albany. A number of road closures and parking restrictions will be in place starting Wednesday and ending Sunday evening.
Parking Prohibitions and Road Closures
Parking Prohibitions:
Wednesday May 29, 2019 at 7AM through Sunday June 2, 2019 at 6PM
- State Street, south side east of Eagle Street 5 spaces east of Handicap
Thursday May 30, 2019 at 8AM through Saturday June 1, 2019 at 6PM
- State Street, south side from driveway on east end of the Capital Building east to Eagle Street
Friday May 31, 2019 at 8AM through Saturday June 1, 2019 at 6PM
- Lancaster Street north side from Lark Street west 6 spaces N. Hawk Street, east side from Washington Avenue to Elk Street
Friday May 31, 2019 at 5:30PM through Saturday June 1, 2019 at 6PM
- Washington Avenue, both north and south sides from S. Swan Street east to Eagle Street
- Park Street, both east and west sides from Lancaster Street to State Street,
- N. Hawk Street, west side from Elk Street to Washington Avenue
Saturday June 1, 2019 12:01AM until 2PM
- Washington Park, both sides of ALL Washington Park roadways
Saturday June 1 2019 5AM until 2PM
- Washington Avenue, both north and south sides from S. Swan Street west to Lexington Avenue.
- Western Avenue, both north and south sides from Washington Avenue west to Robin Street
- Sprague Place, both east and west sides from Western Avenue to State Street
- Henry Johnson Boulevard, east and west sides from Washington Avenue to State Street
- Eagle Street, both east and west sides from State Street to Columbia Street
- State Street, both north and south sides from S. Swan Street to Eagle Street
- S. Swan Street, both east and west sides from Washington Ave north 6 spaces on each side
ROAD CLOSURES:
Friday May 31, 2019 at 7PM until Saturday June 1, 2019 at 6PM
- Washington Avenue eastbound and westbound between Eagle Street and S. Swan Street
- Washington Avenue eastbound at Dove Street
- Washington Avenue eastbound at Lark Street
- N. Hawk Street between Elk Street and Washington Avenue
Saturday June 1, 2019 12:01AM until 2PM
Washington Park, All roadways, including Henry Johnson Boulevard between State St & Madison Ave
Saturday, June 1, 2019 5AM – 2PM
- Washington Avenue, between S. Swan Street and Lexington Avenue
- Western Avenue, between Washington Avenue and N. Lake Avenue
- Robin Street, between Washington Avenue and Western Avenue
- Sprague Place, between Western Avenue and State Street
- Henry Johnson Boulevard, between Central Avenue and Madison Avenue
- Lark Street, between Elk Street and State Street
- Dove Street, between Elk Street and State Street
- S. Swan Street, between State Street and Elk Street
- Eagle Street, between State Street and Pine Street
- Corning Place, between Lodge Street and Eagle Street
- Willett Street, between Madison Avenue and State Street
- Lancaster Street, between Lark Street and Willett Street
- Hudson Avenue, between Lark Street and Willett Street