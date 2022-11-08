QUEESBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — NYS Department of Transportation (DOT) advises drivers that the exit 20 ramp from the southbound Adirondack Northway (I87) to State Route 149 in Queensbury will be closed to traffic starting Wednesday, November 9. The work is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

NYS DOT also mentions Gurney Lane which crosses the interstate and connects to U.S. Route 9, will also be closed to eastbound traffic at this location for the duration of this work. Gurney Lane will remain open to westbound traffic and the remaining ramps to and from the Northway at Exit 20 will also remain open.

NYS DOT explains southbound Northway drivers will be detoured to Exit 19 for State Route 254 (Aviation Road), where they can access the northbound Northway to reach Exit 20. Eastbound Gurney Lane drivers wishing to cross the Northway will be detoured to the southbound Northway to follow the same detour.